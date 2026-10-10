Florence Pugh and Finn Cole Shine at London Film Festival

Florence Pugh and Finn Cole have officially taken their romance to the public stage, making their charming red carpet debut at the world premiere of Cole’s latest film, In The Shadows. The event took place on October 9 as part of the esteemed 70th BFI London Film Festival.

A Stylish Couple Debuts Together

Both 30 years old and radiating elegance, Pugh and Cole showcased their budding relationship in style. The Don’t Worry Darling actress wore a stunning gown from Wiederhoeft’s Spring 2027 collection, featuring a lavender corset top and a sparkling skirt that perfectly complemented her figure. To complete her glamorous look, Pugh accessorized with silver peep-toe heels and eye-catching diamond jewelry, while her half up-half-down hairstyle added a touch of sophistication.

Finn Cole’s Dapper Appearance

Finn Cole, known for his role in Peaky Blinders and portraying Richard Moore, the husband of real-life boxer Ramla Ali in In The Shadows, looked equally impressive. The actor donned a classic black suit, paired with a stylish blue striped dress shirt, complemented by a black tie and matching shoes, bringing a polished touch to the couple’s appearance.

Significant Milestones in Their Relationship

This momentous red carpet appearance is not just notable for the couple but follows another significant step in their relationship—they recently went Instagram official. Back in March, Pugh shared a cozy photo of the pair during the Bulgari Eclettica High-End Collection launch in Milan, Italy, giving fans a glimpse into their growing affection.