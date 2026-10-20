Judi Dench Critiques 'Cats': A Tragic Misuse of Talent

Judi Dench, celebrated for her extensive career in film and theater, is opening up about her experience in the ill-fated movie adaptation of “Cats” in her upcoming memoir, “Is It Too Late to Make a Run For It?” The film, directed by Tom Hooper and released in 2019, drew significant attention due to its high-profile cast, which included not only Dench but also James Corden, Idris Elba, and Taylor Swift. Despite the star-studded ensemble, the film faced harsh criticism and was deemed a commercial disappointment.

Dench Reflects on Missed Opportunities

In her memoir, Dench expresses her deep disappointment regarding the film’s reception, remarking, “Oh God, I can’t bear it – and [Andrew Lloyd Webber] had waited so long for it to be made. What a waste of all that goodwill and talent.” Although she was nominated for a Razzie award for her role, Dench emphasizes that no one involved in the production intended for the film to fail. “I never saw the final cut so I can’t judge. All I’ll say is nobody sets out to give a poor performance or make a bad film. You do your best, offer something up and hope that people will get on board and join the party,” she noted.

The Complexity of Film Production

Addressing the intricate nature of filmmaking, Dench states, “It’s a miracle that anything is ever made – films, plays, TV – let alone turn out to be a success, because there are so many moving parts.” She reflects on the various challenges that can affect a project’s outcome, saying, “Sometimes things just don’t work out: the timing’s wrong, the cast don’t gel, the elements don’t coalesce.” Dench is adamant that the intentions behind the creation of “Cats” were purely honorable, asserting that “there were no villains in the making of Cats.”

She concludes with a point of learning, suggesting that failures in the industry can still offer valuable lessons: “If something isn’t a success, then there are always things you can say you’ve learnt.”