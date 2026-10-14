Jenna Johnson's Awkward Encounter with James Corden Revealed

Jenna Johnson, a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars, recently opened up about an embarrassing encounter with late-night talk show host James Corden. The incident, which took place in 2016 during a comedy sketch for the show, has lingered in Johnson’s mind as a moment she wishes she could relive differently.

Reflecting on a Cha-Cha Challenge

In her exclusive interview with E! News following the Oct. 13 episode of DWTS, Johnson, 32, shared her feelings about the meeting. She described it as “probably the most embarrassed I’ve ever been,” citing her struggle to keep up with Corden’s comedic prompts during the sketch.

Details of the Encounter

During the sketch, Corden, 48, portrayed an exaggerated version of himself, tasked with choreographing a short routine for Dancing With the Stars. Johnson remembers fumbling her lines and missing the beat of the bit, particularly when Corden encouraged her to “flock behind him” in her Paso Doble costume. “I was not computing the bit,” she admitted, reflecting on her confusion during the sketch.

Lessons Learned

Despite the awkwardness of that moment, Johnson remains grateful for the opportunity to meet celebrities through Dancing With the Stars. However, she acknowledges that her encounters haven’t always gone as smoothly as she would have liked. “I feel like I’ve not had my best moments all the time,” she added, indicating that even in her triumphs on the dance floor, some moments stick with her for all the wrong reasons.