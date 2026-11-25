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The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix showcased the stunning neon-lit streets of the city, featuring a gripping 17-turn race that passed iconic landmarks. Max Verstappen celebrated a thrilling victory on Sunday, taking home the checkered flag, while McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri marked a notable double-podium finish.

Engaging New Fans in Formula 1

As Formula 1 gains traction in the U.S., new fans are diving into the exhilarating world of racing. Despite the seemingly straightforward aim of crossing the finish line first after around 50 laps, the sport’s intricacies can take time to grasp fully.

Ahead of the Las Vegas race, McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris shared insights on enhancing the viewing experience for new fans during a conversation with Rolling Stone.

Key Tips for Watchers

Norris recommends exploring onboard videos and tuning into race commentators, as these tools can help demystify the race. “When you then see the onboard cameras in the driver’s eye [line], it looks a lot more realistic,” he notes, adding, “The more they can do that—and viewers can sense the speed—the easier it will be for people to understand.”

Meanwhile, Piastri emphasizes that not all cars are on the same playing field. “Just because some people aren’t winning doesn’t mean they are worse,” he explains. “The racing in the midfield can sometimes be more entertaining than at the front.”

The duo also highlighted the importance of strategy, noting how variables like weather conditions, tire compounds, and cars’ track performance affect every race. Preparation is key, as they analyze previous races and learn from past performances on the same track.

Innovative Technology Enhancing the Experience

T-Mobile, F1’s regional 5G partner, is revolutionizing fan engagement. With over 20 connected cameras providing unique angles, the company enhances viewer experiences both at the track and via their partnership with Apple TV. “We saw an opportunity with the technology-forward nature of the sport to provide network solutions to enhance the experience,” explains Amy Azzi, T-Mobile’s VP of Sponsorships and Events.

The company’s Club Magenta membership offers fans more ways to connect with the action, allowing customizable plans that include major streaming services for F1 broadcasts.

The Strong Bond with Fans

Piastri cherishes the connections made with fans. He reflects on the joy of receiving gifts from supporters, such as a glitter-covered cowboy hat and a hardcover book full of fan messages: “Hearing some fans’ stories about how attending an F1 race is a life dream shows how meaningful this sport is,” he shares.

Norris concurs, stating, “The fans are the reason our sport is what it is… I feel like I need to go out and perform well for them to make it feel like their trip was worth it.” His commitment to fans was evident during an exclusive meet-and-greet at T-Mobile’s Las Vegas Signature Store, where attendees enjoyed an F1 simulator and engaging activities.

Celebrating the F1 Community