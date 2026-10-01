New R.L. Stine Film 'Afraid of Clowns' Debuts on Tubi

In a thrilling announcement for horror fans, Tubi has revealed that “R.L. Stine’s Afraid of Clowns,” a new original film by the iconic author of the “Goosebumps” series, is set to premiere in 2027. This exclusive release will delve into the spooky world of clowns, a topic that has fascinated and terrified kids for generations.

Cast and Plot Details

The film boasts an intriguing cast, featuring Frankie Honey, Ava Ferrer, Azriel Dalman, Joe Moore, and Jimbo, the champion of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 8. The official logline for “Afraid of Clowns” heightens the suspense: “When Ringmaster Rollo and his mysterious clown troupe arrive in Redhaven, Frankie discovers their visit may be connected to a child who vanished years ago. Convinced they’ve now set their sights on her little brother, Frankie must convince her friends to help uncover the truth and stop the clowns before her brother disappears with them for good.”

A Growing Collaboration with Tubi

“Afraid of Clowns” marks the latest collaboration between R.L. Stine and Tubi, following the success of “R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead,” which debuted on the streaming service in October 2025, and its sequel, “Pumpkinhead 2,” set to launch on October 9, 2027.

Words from the Creators

Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer, expressed enthusiasm about Stine’s impact on horror fans, stating, “R.L. Stine has been the first taste of fear for legions of fans — and the beginning of a lifelong love of horror. Tubi’s collection of R.L. Stine movies gives longtime fans more of the stories that sparked their imaginations, while welcoming new audiences to the thrill of being scared.”

Stine himself commented on the theme of the film, saying, “Clowns have been scaring kids long before I ever got to them — I just gave them a reason to be afraid of the ones in Redhaven.”

Production Team