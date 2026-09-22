Jonathan Bailey's Stunning Bangs Makeover Stuns at London Fashion Week

Jonathan Bailey is embracing a bold new look, capturing attention with his striking hairstyle transformation. The Bridgerton star unveiled a fresh, edgy style during the Burberry show at London Fashion Week on September 21, showcasing long, ruffled bangs that elegantly brushed down to the bridge of his nose.

Stylish Ensemble at London Fashion Week

In addition to his daring new hair, the 38-year-old actor sported a snug black sweater paired with sleek leather pants and stylish boots. To complete his fashionable ensemble, he introduced a set of round sunglasses that have garnered attention online, affectionately referred to as his “slutty little glasses.”

A Journey of Self-Confidence

Although Bailey often steals the spotlight on the red carpet, he has opened up about his personal journey with self-confidence. In an interview with People for their Sexiest Man Alive issue, he reflected on his evolving relationship with self-acceptance, stating, “At various moments in my life I’ve been like, ‘I’ve got this,’ which is sometimes met by a deep spike of fear and self-doubt. When I was really young, I was very confident about who I was, and maybe I lost that as I grew up. We’re all sort of trying to get back to the origin, aren’t we?”