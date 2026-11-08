Stephen Colbert’s Harvard Event Interrupted by Fire Alarm Controversy

Stephen Colbert‘s recent appearance at Harvard University took an unexpected turn when a fire alarm led to the event’s abrupt conclusion, just as he faced criticism for allegedly crossing a picket line during a labor dispute.

Colbert and Yo-Yo Ma’s Scheduled Appearance

On Thursday evening, the former late-night host participated in a conversation with renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma as part of the Office of the Arts’ “Learning from Performers” series. The event was set to be an engaging 90-minute discussion at Sanders Theatre.

Labor Dispute and Picketing at Harvard

Prior to the event, the Harvard Graduate Students Union (HGSU) urged Colbert and Ma to either relocate, postpone, or cancel their appearance in solidarity with striking graduate students. Going on strike since October 27, the union is advocating for higher wages and improved workplace protections. They implored via Instagram, “Please don’t cross our picket line tomorrow night!”

Protest Outside the Theatre

Despite the union’s pleas, Colbert and Ma decided to proceed with the event as planned. Outside the venue, dozens of Harvard workers protested in response to their decision. However, about 40 minutes into the conversation, the fire alarm unexpectedly triggered, leading to the evacuation of all attendees, including Colbert.

Clarifications from HGSU and Event Organizers

In a statement shared on social media, HGSU clarified that they were not connected to the fire alarm incident. “The alarm was unrelated to HGSU’s picketing activity and we have no knowledge of its cause,” they wrote, adding that members at the picket were relieved to learn that no one inside was in danger.

Fiona Coffey, director of the Office of the Arts, expressed her regret over the event’s abrupt ending. “I’m so grateful to all the students and staff who spent an enormous amount of time and energy preparing for such a special evening and am profoundly sorry that it ended in such a disappointing way,” she stated to Harvard Magazine.

Previous Solidarity and Industry Context

The fire alarm incident left many questioning the nature of the event’s disruption. HGSU had hoped Colbert would remain in solidarity with the striking workers, particularly since he had supported similar labor movements during the 2023 Hollywood strikes. He co-founded the limited-series comedy podcast Strike Force Five, which aimed to provide financial support to out-of-work production staff and writers at that time.