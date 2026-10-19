Jesse Eisenberg Reflects on Razzie Fallout: Superhero Roles Slipped Away

Jesse Eisenberg has revealed that his acting career faced significant setbacks after he won a Razzie for his portrayal of Lex Luthor in Zack Snyder’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” The win at the tongue-in-cheek Golden Raspberry Awards — which honor the year’s worst films — coincided with the film’s lackluster reception and shifted the trajectory of his career.

The Impact of the Razzies on Eisenberg’s Career

During a recent talk at the BFI London Film Festival, Eisenberg shared his experience of being “frozen out” of studio movies following the Razzie win. He explained how this experience made him rethink his career direction, leading him to focus more on writing and directing. His latest directorial project, “The Debut,” featuring Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti, served as a discussion point at the festival, where it was set to close the event.

A Career Shift Born from Fear

“Listen, a lot of it just came from fear,” Eisenberg admitted regarding his pivot away from acting in studio films. He expressed concern about his standing in an industry that often oscillates between success and obscurity. “Acting is just this unstable, awful industry where you are either on the treadmill… or you are yesterday’s news,” he elaborated, acknowledging the constant anxiety actors face about their careers.

Lessons Learned from ‘Batman v Superman’

Reflecting on “Batman v Superman,” which grossed over $424 million globally and won four Razzies, including worst screenplay and worst sequel, Eisenberg noted the film’s adverse effect on his career. He stated, “The industry tells you what they want from you,” indicating that his Razzie win served as a clear signal that he should steer clear of superhero films in the future.

Eisenberg stated, “If you’re smart and self-aware, you learn that quickly,” emphasizing the importance of recognizing industry trends. He summarized his experience succinctly: “It’s the unsuccessful actor that goes ‘No, I want to be in more of those.’ It’s not going to happen and they don’t want you there.”

Acknowledging Successful Roles in the Industry

Despite the difficulties he faced post-Razzie, there remains one role the industry was eager for him to reprise: that of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Following his Academy Award nomination for “The Social Network,” Eisenberg has been approached about returning for the follow-up, “The Social Reckoning.” However, he made it clear during his talk that he had no interest in reprising the role, simply stating it is “quite different.”

Insights from Directing

Eisenberg’s journey as a director also brought new insights, particularly from his recent collaboration with Kieran Culkin in his second directorial effort, “A Real Pain.” Set for release in 2024, the film garnered recognition, but the process was anything but straightforward. Eisenberg recalled, “We didn’t know if Kieran was ever going to show up to Poland,” highlighting the unpredictability of working with actors and the importance of adaptable filming strategies.