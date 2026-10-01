Experience the Emotional Impact of 'The Social Reckoning' Soundtrack

The highly anticipated soundtrack for “The Social Reckoning,” composed by the renowned Alexandre Desplat, is slated for release on October 9. This film, penned and directed by Aaron Sorkin, features a star-studded cast including Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Bill Burr, and Jeremy Strong, who portrays Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, succeeding Jesse Eisenberg from the 2010 film “The Social Network.”

The Story Behind the Film

“The Social Reckoning” delves into the true story of Frances Haugen, a former Facebook engineer played by Madison, and Jeff Horwitz, a Wall Street Journal reporter portrayed by White. Their investigative work exposed the company’s internal research and decision-making processes, culminating in “The Facebook Files,” a 2021 exposé that unveiled Facebook’s damaging impact on teens and its contribution to the spread of misinformation linked to political violence.

Desplat’s Musical Vision

Desplat recorded the score using a full orchestra at Sony Pictures Studios’ John Williams Scoring Stage. The music showcases a rich symphonic texture that transitions effortlessly between intimate character moments and grand dramatic sequences. “When I first read Aaron Sorkin’s script, I was taken aback by the sophistication of his writing,” Desplat remarked. “The dialogue is integral to this film. The language ended up being more important to this score than any other music I’ve ever written. The greatest challenge was finding the rhythm between their voices and performances, to find the right moment for music to join the actors in the scene.”

Thematic Elements of the Score

The score intricately explores the conflicting forces that shape the film’s core narrative: courage versus uncertainty, conviction versus doubt, and personal sacrifice versus public responsibility. Central to the score is a musical portrayal of Haugen, whose evolution from employee to whistleblower forms the emotional backbone of the story. The themes balance vulnerability and resolve, reflecting a character grappling with challenging decisions before ultimately following her conscience.

Exclusive First Listen

An exclusive preview of the score is available for listeners through Variety. The first track, titled “The Lament,” features the renowned soprano Renée Fleming.