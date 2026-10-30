Jerry O’Connell Stuns with Hilarious Poop Lettuce Costume Live

This Halloween season, Jerry O’Connell has once again captured the spotlight with his playful spirit and eye-catching costume choices. In a recent appearance, the actor shared a humorous anecdote that highlighted not only his creativity but also the sometimes-unpredictable nature of traveling while dressed up. After a fun-filled evening, O’Connell found himself at the airport still in full costume, the unmistakable Joker from Batman.

The Joker’s Journey to the Airport

“I had to fly home right afterwards, and our last costume was the Joker,” O’Connell recalled. Eager to embrace the character one last time, he decided to don the iconic outfit even at the airport. However, the lightheartedness of his decision quickly faded as he approached the TSA line. “Oh, they’re never going to let me on this flight,” he admitted, reflecting on the potential obstacles of flying while dressed as the Clown Prince of Crime.

Surprising TSA Reactions

Fortunately for O’Connell, his worries turned out to be unfounded. Not only did the TSA agents allow him to proceed, but they even embraced his costume with enthusiasm. “Not only did they let me on, they took photos with me,” he shared with laughter. The agents recognized the playful spirit of his outfit, saying, “The Joker’s here. That’s OK. You’re good. Go, go, go, go.”