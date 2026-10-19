Deathstroke's Brutal Plan Would Have Destroyed Batman and Gordon

In an exciting revelation from his new memoir “Bloodlines,” Joe Manganiello, known for his portrayal of Deathstroke, shared intriguing details about a never-made Batman film that would have featured him reprising his role. The project, orchestrated by Ben Affleck, was intended to deliver a darker, psychological narrative much like David Fincher’s “The Game,” but ultimately never made it to theaters.

Deathstroke’s Multiple Dimensions of Revenge

Manganiello described Affleck’s vision for the film, which involved Deathstroke believing that Batman had killed his son, setting off a chain reaction that would see the iconic villain “dismantle Batman’s entire life.” According to the actor, the plot would have escalated dramatically, including scenes where Deathstroke would murder Commissioner Gordon, hold Alfred Pennyworth hostage, and invade the Batcave as part of his elaborate revenge scheme.

A Climax in Gotham

The film would culminate in an intense battle through the streets of Gotham, featuring a high-stakes confrontation in which Deathstroke nearly defeats both Batman and Batgirl. The action-packed sequence was supposed to involve their escape via an aboveground train, showcasing the film’s thrilling potential.

Affleck’s Overwhelming Role

Manganiello expressed enthusiasm for Affleck’s multifaceted role as the writer, director, producer, and lead actor of the project, remarking on how impressive his previous work was, particularly praising “The Town.” Affleck, in response, acknowledged the heavy workload, assuring Manganiello that he was “in good hands,” despite the pressures involved.

The Project’s Demise and Affleck’s Reflections

Unfortunately, the ambitious Batman film was never realized, a fact that hangs over the superhero genre even today. In a separate discussion on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Affleck characterized the reshoots for “Justice League” as “the low point of my career,” pointing to many compounding factors related to both personal struggles and the fraught relationship between studios and filmmakers.