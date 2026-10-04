Jeremy Strong Stands Firm on Method Acting and Apologies

Jeremy Strong, widely recognized for his intense commitment to method acting, recently expressed that he does not feel compelled to apologize to his co-stars who may perceive him as taking the craft “too seriously.” This admission came during a recent episode of the New Yorker Radio Hour podcast, where host David Remnick engaged him on the implications of his acting approach.

Strong’s Method Acting Philosophy

When questioned about how his method acting might impact the director and fellow cast members while filming, particularly in Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming film “The Social Reckoning,” Strong explained, “I think I can’t really speak to that. Of course, it is never my intention to interfere with anyone else’s experience or anyone else’s way of working. First, do no harm, right? But commit to fucking what you’re doing, and utterly.”

Remnick then probed whether Strong ever felt frustration towards co-stars who might not share the same level of commitment. Strong clarified his stance, stating, “No, just meaning that I’m just there to commit utterly to serving the material.”

No Need for Apologies

He elaborated, “So, if some people feel that I’m taking it too seriously, or it changes the molecules in the room in a way that makes something uncomfortable, I guess that’s something that I don’t feel that I need to apologize for. I believe, and I think the directors that I work with all believe, that it’s in service of the material, and I personally think that a lot of the reactions to it are of a personal nature.”

Reactions and Criticism

Strong’s approach to method acting has been a topic of conversation in the industry for some time. In a previous interview, Sorkin mentioned to The New York Times that Strong portrayed his co-stars “the way he imagines” Zuckerberg would, indicating the immersive nature of his performance. However, Strong’s “Succession” co-star Brian Cox has voiced criticism of his methods, labeling them “fucking annoying.” Despite this, Cox also acknowledged that “he would be an even better actor if he just got rid of that so there would be much more inclusiveness in what he did,” while also admitting, “I had no argument with Jeremy’s acting.”

About “The Social Reckoning”