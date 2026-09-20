Jeremy Strong's Co-Stars Reflect on His Intense Method Acting

Director Aaron Sorkin recently sat down with The New York Times to discuss his upcoming film, “The Social Reckoning,” and the unique approach taken by lead actor Jeremy Strong, who portrays Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Sorkin revealed that Strong, known for his method acting, embodied Zuckerberg’s persona to the extent that he distanced himself from his co-stars during filming.

Method Acting Meets Reality

“Jeremy does a lot of his own work. He does a tremendous amount of work before he shows up on your set,” Sorkin explained. He emphasized that Strong fully immersed himself in the role, stating, “He did not speak in his own voice on the set or walk the way Jeremy walks.” This dedication to authenticity led to a meticulously crafted portrayal of Zuckerberg.

A Unique On-Set Dynamic

Sorkin instructed the other actors to expect a different dynamic while working with Strong. “I told all the other actors in his scenes: ‘Guys, he’s not going to be hanging out with you at craft service. He’s not going to be yucking it up with you between takes. He’s probably not going to speak to you at all. He is going to treat you the way he imagines Mark treats the people around him,’” he recounted. The director noted that this approach yielded compelling results.

About the Film

Joining Strong in “The Social Reckoning” are actors Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison, Bill Burr, Betty Gilpin, and Billy Magnussen. The film follows the story of whistleblower Frances Haugen, who collaborates with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz to expose the troubling inner workings of Zuckerberg’s Facebook.

Navigating a Complex Landscape

Despite challenges faced by other tech dramas, such as the OpenAI expose “Artificial,” Sorkin noted that “The Social Reckoning” has enjoyed a smoother rollout. He mentioned that representatives from Meta even reached out for tickets to the film. “It’s my understanding that Sony did get letters from Meta, and I do not think those letters said: ‘We’re wishing you all the luck in the world. Send us some tickets for opening night,’” Sorkin remarked.

A Thorough Legal Vetting Process

Sorkin explained that the film went through an extensive legal vetting process. “Under ordinary circumstances, with a piece of nonfiction, the studio’s legal department would do a thorough vet. With this movie, they hired an outside law firm just to handle the legal vet to make sure that every single thing that is presented as a fact is a fact,” he clarified.