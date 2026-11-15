Jenna Dewan Shares Heartfelt DWTS Dance Plans with Val

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy were gearing up to take their performances on Dancing With the Stars to new heights before facing early elimination from the competition. In a recent interview, Dewan opened up about the exciting routines they had meticulously planned for the semi-finals and beyond, expressing her enthusiasm for their upcoming dances.

The Semi-Final Routines

After their elimination, Dewan shared exclusive details with E! News’ Erin Lim Rhodes at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 14. She revealed that they were already in the process of creating a captivating routine for a foxtrot, which she described as “really beautiful.” Alongside the foxtrot, they had also been preparing for a powerful salsa performance that she anticipated would be “fierce and absolutely insane.”

Plans for the Finals

As if that weren’t enough, Dewan also teased plans for a freestyle routine they hoped to showcase if they made it to the finals. Highlighting her excitement, she stated, “The performance was obviously going to be full out and fun.” The duo’s ambitious plans reflect their commitment to delivering memorable performances every step of the way.