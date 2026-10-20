Val Chmerkovskiy Supports Alan Bersten and Jenna Dewan's Break

In the latest development from the hit show Dancing With the Stars, pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is currently on a one-week suspension, but he has expressed complete confidence in Alan Bersten to step in during his absence. Bersten is set to partner with celebrity contestant Jenna Dewan for the upcoming episode on October 20, as Chmerkovskiy is navigating this temporary setback.

Val Chmerkovskiy Supports Alan Bersten’s Role

Chmerkovskiy, who is expected to return to the ballroom for the October 27 “Horror Movie Night” episode, has shown his full trust in Bersten’s abilities. Sources from the DWTS production shared with E! News that Val is grateful for Alan’s support during this challenging time. “He [Chmerkovskiy] fully trusts Alan to manage this week and is grateful that he’s stepped in,” the sources explained.

The Reason Behind the Suspension

The suspension stems from a recent social media comment Chmerkovskiy made regarding judge Carrie Ann Inaba. This comment followed Inaba’s critique of his wife and fellow pro, Jenna Johnson, regarding what she considered an illegal lift during a samba routine in the October 13 episode. Chmerkovskiy took to TikTok to respond, suggesting that viewers “almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom,” a statement many interpreted as a reference to Will Smith‘s infamous incident at the Oscars in 2022.

Looking Ahead