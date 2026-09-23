Jeff Garlin Reveals He Battled Bipolar Disorder While Filming

In a revealing interview on The Daily Beast’s “Obsessed” podcast, Jeff Garlin opened up about his struggles with undiagnosed bipolar disorder while working on ABC’s sitcom, “The Goldbergs.” Garlin’s departure from the show in 2021 followed an HR investigation into multiple claims of inappropriate conduct against him. The series, which aired for 10 seasons from 2013 to 2023, featured Garlin alongside Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Struggles Behind the Scenes

Garlin disclosed that he received his bipolar diagnosis after leaving the series, stating, “At the time, I was undiagnosed bipolar. I was miserable on the show, and I was miserable with my performance.” He mentioned that McLendon-Covey attempted to support him, saying, “Hey, you’re really great on the show,” but he struggled to believe her and ultimately felt compelled to quit, which he noted caused resentment.

Garlin’s Bipolar Experiences

Describing his experience with bipolar disorder, Garlin explained, “Being bipolar, I was either one of three things: dark, dark, dark, dark, didn’t talk and look at anyone; happy to the point of mania, never turning off my thing; or mean — really, really mean.” This admission highlights the difficult impact mental health challenges can have on both personal well-being and workplace dynamics.

Response from Wendi McLendon-Covey

McLendon-Covey responded to Garlin’s claims on Instagram, expressing her disagreement: “Huh. Let’s just say I remember things very differently, as does the crew, the other actors, the writers, and our executives.” Her comments indicate a stark contrast between her experience and Garlin’s portrayal of events on set.

The Circumstances of Garlin’s Exit

When Garlin left “The Goldbergs,” sources indicated that it was a mutual decision between him and the network. In a prior interview with Vanity Fair, he acknowledged that an HR investigation regarding his on-set behavior had been ongoing for three years while dismissing rumors of being fired. Garlin stated, “We have a difference of opinion, Sony and myself. Okay. My opinion is, I have my process about how I’m funny… They feel that it makes for a quote ‘unsafe’ workspace.”

Allegations and On-set Behavior

Garlin faced allegations ranging from unwanted physical contact to making uncomfortable jokes. McLendon-Covey later described his exit as “a long time coming,” suggesting that the decision was a response to ongoing concerns regarding his behavior. Reflecting on the situation, she noted the emotional toll on the cast, particularly following the real-life loss of co-star George Segal.

Creative Workarounds

As Garlin’s departure occurred midway through the ninth season, producers adapted to keep his character in the show, using off-camera dialogue, unused takes from earlier episodes, and a stand-in for group scenes, albeit resulting in awkward visual scenarios. McLendon-Covey addressed this challenge on Twitter, stating, “This season threw us for a loop because it’s hard to incorporate someone who doesn’t want to be there… We’re doing our best.”

The Show’s Conclusion