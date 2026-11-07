Rob Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult Join the James Bond Buzz

The hunt for the next James Bond has taken an exciting turn, as new contenders have emerged in the ongoing screen test process. Deadline has confirmed that Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult have joined the list of actors vying for the iconic role of 007, alongside previously reported candidates Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor, and Callum Turner.

New Additions and Last-Minute Surprises

While the original reports indicated that four actors were undergoing screen tests, insiders suggest that a fifth actor was added to the mix just before the final rounds, although details on this addition remain unclear.

The Search Timeline

The selection process for the next Bond began in the spring when casting director Nina Gold was announced as part of the project team. Following several meetings, Deadline reported that the first auditions were set to commence in August. After two months of evaluations, the list of candidates was narrowed down by producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, as well as director Denis Villeneuve, who worked on final test offers in September.

Final Tests Delayed

Originally slated for early October, the final tests were rescheduled to later in the month due to scheduling conflicts among the finalists. Sources indicate that the testing group did not exceed five actors, with O’Connor and Turner confirmed to be part of the final closed auditions.

When Will We Know?

As anticipation builds, the timeline for announcing the new Bond remains uncertain. However, many insiders speculate that a decision could be reached by the end of this month, potentially before Thanksgiving. Fans are eager to see who will don the tuxedo next.