Jason Kelce’s Stunning Weight Loss Transformation During Sumo Match

Jason Kelce is taking his athletic journey to a new arena—sumo wrestling. Two years following his retirement from the NFL, the former Philadelphia Eagles player is stepping into the ring to take on three champion rikishi, including the formidable 540-pound Ichinojo Takashi.

Embracing Tradition in the Mawashi

As part of this unique experience, Kelce donned the traditional mawashi, a loincloth worn by sumo wrestlers. “My belly is a little bit amped up,” the 38-year-old acknowledged during the Oct. 27 episode of his Kelce Versus video series. He humorously noted, “I’ve been eating a lot of ice cream this summer,” highlighting his lighter but still strong frame post-retirement.

Facing Challenges and Finding Humor

Kelce candidly admitted that his body isn’t as agile as it once was, jokingly questioning while stretching, “Is it normal to sweat this much?” Showing his signature humor, he complimented former sumo wrestler Nasanjargal “Zorig” Chinzorig on his flexibility, remarking, “You’ve got good flexibility.” As the session progressed, Kelce faced the daunting task of pushing a massive tire—an exercise that left him breathless and prompted a light-hearted, “OK, that’s embarrassing,” after Zorig stepped in to assist.

A New Chapter for Kelce