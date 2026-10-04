James Gunn Starts Work on Next Film Before Superman Release

James Gunn has confirmed he is already hard at work on his next film, revealing his active involvement in the process ahead of the anticipated release of his latest project, “Superman: Man of Tomorrow,” set to hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

James Gunn’s Creative Process

In a recent exchange on Threads, Gunn responded to a fan’s question about whether he was prepared to start writing his next film, stating, “Already in it. I had to do something while I was waiting for the assembly!” This hints at his commitment to his craft, even amidst the busy production schedule.

“Superman: Man of Tomorrow” Update

Gunn also confirmed on the same platform that the assembly cut of “Superman: Man of Tomorrow” is now complete. He previously announced that filming for the superhero film had concluded in August, building anticipation for the sequel to 2025’s “Superman.”

Returning and New Faces

Notably, this sequel will introduce Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, a character making his debut in the upcoming HBO Max series “Lanterns.”

Gunn’s Role at DC Studios