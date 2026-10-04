James Gunn Starts Work on Next Film Before Superman Release

James Gunn has confirmed he is already hard at work on his next film, revealing his active involvement in the process ahead of the anticipated release of his latest project, “Superman: Man of Tomorrow,” set to hit theaters on July 9, 2027.
James Gunn’s Creative Process
In a recent exchange on Threads, Gunn responded to a fan’s question about whether he was prepared to start writing his next film, stating, “Already in it. I had to do something while I was waiting for the assembly!” This hints at his commitment to his craft, even amidst the busy production schedule.
“Superman: Man of Tomorrow” Update
Gunn also confirmed on the same platform that the assembly cut of “Superman: Man of Tomorrow” is now complete. He previously announced that filming for the superhero film had concluded in August, building anticipation for the sequel to 2025’s “Superman.”
Returning and New Faces
Notably, this sequel will introduce Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, a character making his debut in the upcoming HBO Max series “Lanterns.”
Gunn’s Role at DC Studios
In addition to his work as writer and director of the “Superman” films, Gunn has been managing DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, a role he embraced in 2022. Reflecting on their partnership, Gunn stated in an interview with Variety, “Peter’s the best. He does everything I don’t do well. He keeps the ship steady, keeps everyone aligned, connects us with Jim Lee and the comics side and unifies departments that used to operate separately. What we share is a genuine love for these characters. We know what a privilege it is to help shape how people see them now — and that responsibility is something we take seriously.”