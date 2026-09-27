James Gunn Urges Fans to Experience Nouela's Talents

Bear with me on this musical journey.

Years ago, I made a mix CD for my then-girlfriend, Jenn Holland. Yes, mix CDs were still a thing back in 2015. Among the tracks was “All the Hospitals” by People Eating People, a band from 2009 that only released a single album. I can’t recall where I first stumbled upon the song, but it had subtly woven its way in and out of my playlists since around 2010, thanks perhaps to an ex-girlfriend (Mia or Melissa, if you’re reading this, thank you).

Jenn quickly grew fond of “All the Hospitals,” diving into the full album and igniting a mutual obsession between us. People Eating People remained a well-kept secret; with fewer than 2,000 Spotify followers, they were a band unknown to most. While “All the Hospitals” was a favorite, I also cherished tracks like “For Now” and “Rain Rain.” Unfortunately, much like many fleeting indie acts, they vanished after that stellar debut.

In 2016, I stumbled upon a single titled “Nobody” by Nouela, a singer-songwriter (whose name I initially mispronounced as “Nwaylah”). This led me to her Spotify page, revealing an impressive collection of catchy, soulful tunes. Over the years, both People Eating People and Nouela became essential parts of my playlists, although I never made the connection between the two artists until this year.

After some digging, I uncovered an astonishing truth: People Eating People and Nouela were, in fact, the same person—Nouela Johnston. Despite their combined lack of visibility on Spotify, somehow both acts remained intertwined in my musical rotation.

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Unfortunately, Nouela had hardly any information available online, and it had been years since she released new music. I found a video of her performing “For Now” at a bar, her talent overshadowed by the chatter of patrons, leaving me disheartened by how few people had heard her stunning voice live.

Recently, I celebrated my birthday in the beautiful Hudson Valley, where Jenn surprised me with two incredible gifts. The first was a live performance by Rhett Miller of Old 97’s, my favorite musician for over thirty years, whom I’ve been fortunate enough to collaborate with in the past. Rhett’s performance was as remarkable as expected.

The second surprise took both of us by surprise. Through some remarkable sleuthing, Jenn managed to track down Nouela Johnston in Seattle and arranged for her and her percussionist, Joe Mengis, to perform for us. Remarkably, it had been over a decade since Nouela played her own songs; she had spent most of her time focused on her corporate career.

The evening turned out to be a revelation—one of the greatest nights of my life. Nouela’s performance was a blend of passion and skill, breathing new life into songs I had loved for years. When she began “For Now,” both Jenn and I were brought to tears. The audience shared in our emotional response, erupting into a standing ovation by the song’s conclusion—one of three that night.

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I believe the true measure of art isn’t defined by audience size but by how profoundly it touches the soul of the listener. In that regard, Nouela stands among the most celebrated singer-songwriters.

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That said, I aspire for more people to discover her artistry. To facilitate this, I’ve created a sampler playlist of her songs available at https://open.spotify.com/playlist/14IWOGLaKynLojPCLccqQ6?si=eab478c6f4f2457c.