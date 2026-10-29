James Gunn Reveals Upcoming Batman Casting Details for DC Universe

As the DC universe undergoes a significant reboot under James Gunn‘s leadership, anticipation is building for the casting of a new Batman. While Robert Pattinson currently stars in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” series, Gunn’s upcoming project will introduce a distinct Caped Crusader in his fresh take on the superhero landscape.

Exciting Developments in the DC Universe

Following his appointment as head of DC Studios in 2022, Gunn, along with Peter Safran, unveiled a slate of films and series for the new DC universe. This lineup features highly anticipated titles such as “Superman,” starring David Corenswet, as well as projects like “Supergirl,” “Lanterns,” and “Clayface.” Among these, the Batman film titled “The Brave and the Bold” has generated significant buzz, promising to separate itself from Pattinson’s portrayal.

Gunn Addresses Casting Rumors

In an advance video of “The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? The Official Podcast,” set to premiere this Friday, Gunn clarified the status of the Batman casting process. He dispelled rumors, asserting, “We haven’t cast yet, by the way — all the people thinking he’ll show up in this or that, it’s all bullshit.” He emphasized that the casting decision will be made soon, revealing that he is focused on finding the best actor for the role, rather than simply a movie star.

Key Characteristics of the New Batman

Gunn highlighted that age will be a crucial factor in selecting the new Batman. In his discussion with “The Suicide Squad” actor Steve Agee, he noted, “Definitely,” referencing the need to consider how long the actor could embody the role over a decade-long span. He further elaborated, “Roughly, Batman and Superman are around the same age. I don’t think they’re drastically different ages. They’re future best pals, contemporaries.”

To contextualize this, David Corenswet, who will portray Superman, is currently 33 years old. This suggests that a Batman actor in his mid-30s would be fitting for the new narrative.

Looking Ahead