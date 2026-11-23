Jessica Biel is offering a rare glimpse into her marriage with Justin Timberlake in the new Apple TV documentary, Timberlake, shedding light on their journey together and the complexities of fame.

Insights into Their Relationship

In the recently released trailer for the documentary, Biel reflects on her first impression of Timberlake when they met. “When I met him,” she shares, “he was just not what I thought at all.” Their relationship began in 2007, and the couple has since welcomed two sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6.

Addressing Challenges

Despite being known for their privacy, Biel acknowledges the need to confront certain issues in their relationship. In a separate clip from the documentary, set to premiere on December 11, she states, “I think we gotta address some things.” This admission hints at a deeper examination of their marriage.

Public Scrutiny and Challenges

The footage in the documentary suggests that Biel may be referring to some of Timberlake’s public missteps. Notably, it touches upon his 2024 DUI arrest during his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. After taking a plea deal, Timberlake was found guilty of a non-criminal traffic violation for driving while impaired and agreed to pay a minimal fine along with completing 40 hours of community service.