James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, took to Threads on Saturday to defend the direction of the DC Universe (DCU) amidst criticism over his approach to storytelling. Critics have raised concerns that his films lack a cohesive buildup towards a grand crossover event, but Gunn believes in the importance of “individual stories” within the universe.

Individual Stories Hold Value

In response to a comment questioning the necessity of cultivating a tightly-knit universe, Gunn expressed his agreement by stating, “I couldn’t agree more.” He elaborated that the DCU functions as an alternate universe capable of exploring stories at various locations and times. “I dislike the idea that individual stories aren’t meaningful unless they lead to something else. People not understanding this is strange to me, because ‘Star Wars’ has essentially been doing this for 50 years across movies, shows, games, and books, admittedly without the tonal yve-style.com,” he added.

Connectivity Among Stories

Gunn clarified that while the DCU will feature connectivity, it does not imply that every story is merely a stepping stone to another. He cited the upcoming “Superman” saga, which commences with his version of “Superman” and extends into “Man of Tomorrow.” He emphasized that this interrelation does not solely serve the purpose of setting up future stories: “I would love people to see ‘Clayface’ because it’s a great, fun horror movie unto itself, not because of where else Clayface will show up three movies from now,” he concluded.

“Clayface” and Audience Reception

One of the films generating buzz is “Clayface,” which was recently released. This film follows the titular Batman villain, also known as Matt Hagen, portrayed by Tom Rhys Harries. In the film, Hagen embarks on a risky medical procedure after suffering severe facial disfigurement. The diverse cast includes Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan. On its opening weekend, “Clayface” earned $24 million from 3,458 North American theaters, debuting at the top of the box office.

Critical Acclaim

Variety’s Guy Lodge described the film as “its own ugly animal; perhaps the characters and conflicts introduced here would pall if given the franchise treatment, but in the context of a single, genre-melding romp, they’re fresh and ickily enjoyable.”

Future Projects