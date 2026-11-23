In an intriguing revelation, Charlie Cox shared insights into his aspiration to audition for the iconic role of James Bond during an interview with Virgin Radio UK. The actor, known for his role in “Daredevil,” expressed disappointment when his agents inquired about potential auditions for the franchise’s upcoming 26th installment, directed by Denis Villeneuve and produced by Amazon MGM Studios. Cox was informed that, unfortunately, he is considered “too old” for the part.

Cox on Age and Auditioning

“Can I say something? I asked to audition for that,” Cox candidly stated. He continued, “Do you know what they told me? ‘Too old.’ But Rob is the same age as me! He does look good for it, I have to be fair. Next [month] I am going to be 44… how is 44 too old?” This underscores the ongoing debate about age in the casting choices for such iconic roles.

The New 007

Cox’s concern comes on the heels of Robert Pattinson, who successfully landed the role of James Bond at 40 years old. Reports during the initial casting process indicated that producers sought an actor in his thirties to take over the beloved role from Daniel Craig, who portrayed Bond in five films over a span of 15 years; Craig’s final appearance was in the 2021 film “No Time to Die.”

Cox’s Predictions for Bond’s Future

Reflecting on the casting process, Cox mentioned, “I thought it was going to be Jack Lowden or maybe Callum Turner,” acknowledging the competitive final contenders, which reportedly also included actors like Nicholas Hoult and Josh O’Connor. He praised Pattinson’s career trajectory, noting, “What an amazing career [Pattinson] has carved out. Some of the stuff that guy has done… worked with directors who have gone on to be huge, huge auteurs but when he worked with them it was their first film or stuff.”

Pattinson’s Excitement

Upon being announced as the new James Bond actor, Pattinson expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime… To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Looking Ahead

As the anticipation builds for the next chapter in the James Bond saga, the new film is expected to commence production next year.