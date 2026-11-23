In a stunning turn of events, Nvidia’s board has voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as the company’s CEO, despite ongoing investigations into allegations of multiple affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy. The board’s decision comes amid claims that Huang has violated American trade restrictions with China, raising concerns about national security.

Trump Claims Key Role in Huang’s Reinstatement

Shortly after the announcement, former President Donald Trump asserted that he played a pivotal role in this decision. Speaking to CNBC, Trump revealed that he personally intervened in the Nvidia board meeting to advocate for Huang’s return, stating, “I believe my intervention was very important.” He indicated that without his support, he doubts Huang would have been reinstated.

Board Reverses Course After Public Pressure

This unexpected decision follows Nvidia’s board previously dismissing calls for Huang’s reinstatement despite significant public pressure. In a statement, the board mentioned that after discussions with Huang, they were satisfied with his candor and leadership capabilities. Huang had stepped down from his position on November 12, acknowledging multiple affairs and their potential implications for the company.

Government Input Alleviates Security Concerns

The board’s statement further claimed that it received input from senior levels of the U.S. government, leading them to conclude that Huang’s reinstatement posed no national security risk. However, Huang had previously acknowledged being involved with Alice Huang, a Chinese business executive alleged to be tied to China’s intelligence operations. Despite these allegations, Trump brushes off concerns, that have arisen following reports of Alice Huang’s extensive communication with China’s Ministry of State Security.

Stock Market Goes Up, Trump Signals Support

Amid this backdrop, Nvidia’s stock surged after the news, a movement that Trump had apparently anticipated. He took to Truth Social, labeling Huang a “patriot,” and shared a controversial post depicting Huang in a triumphant pose reminiscent of Trump following an assassination attempt. Trump’s comments and actions indicate a close alignment with Huang and the tech industry, despite the allegations.

Political Backlash Intensifies

As the fallout continues, lawmakers are voicing concerns regarding the motivations behind Huang’s reinstatement. Critics question what promises may have been made in exchange for support, especially in light of Nvidia’s previous accusations of export violations allowing China to acquire their chips. Senator Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) expressed skepticism regarding Trump’s priorities, suggesting that the former president values flattery over national security.

Gallego has called for investigations into the circumstances surrounding Huang’s reinstatement while asserting that corporate decisions should not threaten national security interests. Fellow lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, echoed these sentiments, demanding accountability from Nvidia and a clearer explanation of the support Huang received from government officials.

A Compromised Future for Nvidia?