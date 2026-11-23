Last week, Brenda Lee, the legendary 81-year-old singer, received an extraordinary surprise visit from none other than Taylor Swift. This heartfelt encounter marked a significant moment in Lee’s storied career as Swift presented her with a Diamond certification from the R.I.A.A. for the iconic holiday classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Originally recorded by Lee at just 13 years old in 1958, the song continues to delight generations and consistently climbs to the top of the charts every holiday season.

Mutual Admiration Between Icons

During their meeting, captured in a video by Lee’s team, Swift expressed her long-standing admiration for the singer. “I’m so happy to have this moment with you,” she said. “I’ve been such a fan for so long.” Lee, known for her sharp wit, playfully quipped, “And I’m a fan. I wish you wasn’t so tall.”

A Cherished Connection

The bond between Lee and Swift runs deep. Lee proudly displays an autographed guitar from Swift in her home, showcasing their mutual admiration. This connection was further cemented when Swift performed Lee’s heartfelt ballad “I’m Sorry” on stage. In a revealing 2017 essay published in Woman Walk the Line, Swift referred to Lee as “the singer who mastered the sound of heartbreak.”

In her recent video message, Swift highlighted the achievement of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” noting that it is one of only two Christmas songs to have earned a Diamond certification. The other is Mariah Carey’s beloved “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” This moment resonated with Lee, who became emotional while reflecting on the people who contributed to the song’s creation, including songwriter Johnny Marks and producer Owen Bradley.

An Emotional Recognition

“I’m one of the many, many fans of your iconic song,” Swift told Lee. “It’s such an incredible song, and I’m not the only person that feels that way.” Lee’s journey in music has often included her pondering the recognition she receives. In a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, she spoke candidly about the challenges she faced as a female artist in a male-dominated industry, expressing her frustrations and the desire for recognition based solely on her accomplishments.

Taylor Swift’s Nashville Connection