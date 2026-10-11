James Gray Reflects on the Success of 'Two Lovers'

At the London Film Festival this morning, acclaimed filmmaker James Gray shared personal insights into his career during a Q&A session, revealing that he considers Two Lovers his first successful feature. The film, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Gwyneth Paltrow, marked a significant turning point in Gray’s directorial journey.

A Defining Moment in Gray’s Career

Gray expressed that Two Lovers holds a special place in his heart, stating, “This movie was very important to me. It was the first time I had creative control. The work took on another character.” After the audience was treated to a clip from the 2008 film, Gray reflected on his earlier works, noting, “I don’t regard the films I made before this very highly. I hope people like them, but I don’t think of them as truly mine. I was still trying to do something. Two Lovers was the first film that felt like who I was trying to be, if that makes sense, because I had total freedom.”

The Creation of Two Lovers

The director described Two Lovers as a relatively “cheap movie,” with a budget of around $9.5 million. “I was left alone. The actors were great. I made exactly what I wanted,” Gray said. While he expressed uncertainty about the film’s success, he emphasized the profound emotional connection he has with it, calling it a “beautiful time in my life.”

A Glimpse into the Story

Directed by Gray and co-written with Ric Menello, Two Lovers tells the poignant story of Leonard (Phoenix), an introverted aspiring photographer who returns to his parents’ home after a heart-wrenching breakup. Caught in a web of family expectations, Leonard’s parents attempt to match him with Sandra (Vinessa Shaw), the daughter of a family friend. However, his life takes a turn when he meets Michelle (Paltrow), the captivating, yet tumultuous mistress of a wealthy married man who moves into his family’s building. As Leonard navigates his feelings for both women, the film explores themes of love and identity.

Gray’s Latest Project

Gray is presently at the London Film Festival to promote his latest feature, Paper Tiger, which screened last night. Starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, and Miles Teller, the film unfolds in 1986 Queens, NY, where two brothers become embroiled in a dangerous scheme involving the Russian mafia, putting their family’s safety at risk. After premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in May, Paper Tiger is set to be released theatrically by Neon on November 13.

Festival Details