Jakarta World Cinema Reintroduces Feature Competition with Global Jury

Jakarta World Cinema is gearing up to revive its First Feature Competition next year, inviting filmmakers from around the globe to participate. The competition will be judged by an international jury, marking an exciting development for the festival.

Returning to a Global Stage

This year’s edition of the festival did not accept submissions for the competition due to challenges related to assembling an international jury. Festival director Shandy Gasella noted, “[Previously] we’ve only had Indonesian judges,” highlighting the need for broader representation in judging.

Expanding the Jury and Submission Base

Next year’s initiative will aim to attract jury members with extensive filmographies, thereby allowing submissions from filmmakers worldwide. This step is part of Jakarta World Cinema’s drive to enhance its credibility and outreach within the international film community.

A Rich Lineup of Award-Winning Films

Set between Jakarta Film Week in October and the Jogja-Netpac Asian Film Festival at the end of November, Jakarta World Cinema is known for showcasing a diverse selection of films. According to Frederica, the festival’s executive director and head of KlikFilm for acquisitions, 80-90% of its lineup features award-winning films from prestigious festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, Venice, and Sundance.

Frederica elaborated on their efforts, stating, “We travel to [different] film markets, Berlin, Toronto, Cannes, etc.,” emphasizing that the festival aims to present the year’s most significant art films to local audiences.

Record Participation and Future Goals

This year’s festival has set a record with 102 theatrical titles, the highest in its history, among a total of 207 films in the program. Programming director Daniel Irawan expressed intentions to further expand the lineup for next year and improve audience capacity in collaboration with their main venue, CGV Grand Indonesia.

Short Film Competition and Acknowledgements

Additionally, Jakarta World Cinema organized a short film competition in June, which attracted over 300 entries from professionals, amateurs, and students alike. The festival will screen all 30 competition titles along with 20 non-competition titles on the shortlist. Awards will be presented on the closing day, with the best short film receiving full funding from KlikFilm for the production and distribution of a debut feature.