Indonesian Horror Film Whispers of Fatimah Targets September Release

Indonesian virtual-production horror feature Whispers of Fatimah is heading to theaters this September, and the film has now debuted a first-look video offering an early glimpse of its eerie world. The project, produced by Mandela Pictures and Oceanus Media Global (OMG Studios), blends supernatural folklore with cutting-edge filmmaking, marking one of Indonesia’s most notable Whispers of Fatimah releases this year.

Mystery horror feature “Bisikan Desa Gringsing: Whispers of Fatimah” has released its first-look video and locked in a September Indonesian theatrical opening, producers Mandela Pictures and Oceanus Media Global (OMG Studios) have revealed.

The story centers on Hesti, a young woman hunting for her missing father who finds herself drawn into the terror surrounding Fatimah’s restless spirit, a presence said to have haunted the isolated village of Desa Gringsing for generations.

The clip introduces Hesti – played by Aghniny Haque – as she comes face to face for the first time with the spectral Fatimah, portrayed by Fatmah Nadhi.

Directed and written by Ivander Tedjasukmana, the film is a three-territory co-production involving Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia. It is one of the first Indonesian horror features shot using virtual production technology, and to employ a LED volumetric stage. Rather than location shoots or conventional green screens, the production used high-resolution LED walls displaying photorealistic digital environments in real time to recreate the mist-heavy pathways and supernatural atmosphere of the cursed village of Desa Gringsing.

“It’s an honor to be entrusted with a project utilizing virtual production technology,” Tedjasukmana said. “Working on ‘Bisikan Desa Gringsing’ presented new challenges – not only for me, but also for the cast and nearly every department involved. Fortunately, Mandela Pictures and OMG Studios is an exceptional team whose expertise allowed us to overcome every obstacle. I hope audiences will experience the results of that effort when they see the film in theaters.”

“Playing Hesti was my first experience working on a virtual production,” Haque added. “On one hand, it was exciting because multiple locations could be created within a single stage. But it also demanded a completely different acting approach. It challenged me to develop new techniques, and ultimately became an opportunity to explore a different dimension of my craft.”

The ensemble cast includes Surya Saputra, Kiki Narendra, Iskak Khivano, Hesti Putri, Nina Tamam, Iyang Darmawan, Akun Gege and Mian Tiara. With post-production now in its closing phase, “Bisikan Desa Gringsing” will open in Indonesian cinemas on Sept. 24, followed by releases in Malaysia, Singapore, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Producers are Manoj K. Samtani, Deepak M. Samtani, Lachman G. Samtani, Nick GC Tan, Chan Pui Yin and Yogi Arifiandy. The production was supported by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Studios Film Office (SFO) and Indonesia’s Ministry of Culture. OMG Studios’ virtual production stage is housed at Iskandar Malaysia Studios (IMS) in Johor, Malaysia, a Khazanah Nasional-backed facility.

Watch the video here: