J Balvin's Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Ex Valentina Ferrer

In the world of professional sports, personal lives often come under the public eye, and Luka Doncic is no stranger to this phenomenon. After two years of engagement, the Los Angeles Lakers point guard recently announced his separation from fiancée Anamaria Goltes. In a heartfelt statement, he emphasized his commitment to their two daughters, Gabriela and Olivia, during this challenging time.

Luka Doncic Opens Up About His Decision

On March 10, Luka Doncic shared his emotional journey regarding the breakup through an official statement to ESPN. He revealed that his primary focus is on ensuring the well-being and happiness of his daughters. “I love my daughters more than anything,” Doncic expressed. “I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn’t been possible.”

The Challenges of Parenthood amid a Custody Battle

Doncic’s statement shed light on the difficulties he has faced in maintaining his family dynamics. “So I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement,” he continued, underscoring the weight of this choice. His dedication to his daughters remains unwavering: “Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness, and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can.”

Anamaria Goltes Takes Legal Action

In the wake of their separation, Anamaria Goltes has also stepped into the legal arena. According to court documents acquired by E! News, she has filed a legal petition in California seeking child support and attorney’s fees, highlighting the complexities that can arise during such transitions in family life.