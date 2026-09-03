Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Festival: A Groundbreaking Moment

For decades, the question loomed large among fans: “When will Sarah McLachlan revive Lilith Fair?” The impact of this groundbreaking all-women festival, which took place from 1997 to 1999, resonated deeply in the music industry, serving as a direct response to the prevalent sexism that often sidelined female artists. Despite the persistent curiosity, McLachlan remained firm in her stance that the festival was a chapter of the past. “I’m too old,” she remarked in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “If it were to [happen], it should be someone young spearheading it, who’d let it be something different.” That new spark turned out to be Olivia Rodrigo.

A New Chapter: Daisy Chain Fields

In August, Olivia Rodrigo launched her own all-women festival named Daisy Chain Fields, taking place at Great Park in Irvine, California. The event drew an impressive crowd of 45,000, featuring an eclectic lineup, including Chappell Roan, Doechii, Bikini Kill, Garbage, Mitski, and many others. As the headliner, Rodrigo dazzled fans with tracks from her latest album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love. Making the day even more memorable, she welcomed icons like Alanis Morissette and Stevie Nicks to the stage, and notably, Sarah McLachlan herself. “I feel like I’m dreaming,” Rodrigo exclaimed to an ecstatic audience. “This is the best day of my fuckin’ life!”

The Legacy of Lilith Fair

Rodrigo’s inspiration came directly from McLachlan, whom she called first while planning Daisy Chain. In a heartfelt video interview with Rolling Stone, she reminisced: “I was so nervous to call you,” she confessed, recalling how cold she felt beside her fireplace while mustering the courage. McLachlan’s immediate “yes” brought her immense joy: “Hallelujah! Someone is finally taking the torch and carrying it forward.”

Empowering Women Through Music

The significance of this festival went beyond entertainment; it raised a remarkable $10 million aimed at supporting nonprofit organizations dedicated to women’s rights, including the Center for Reproductive Rights and Planned Parenthood. Philanthropist Melinda French Gates further amplified this impact, doubling the donation to $20 million. During a discussion held with Rolling Stone’s co-editor-in-chief Shirley Halperin and senior writer Angie Martoccio, Rodrigo and McLachlan explored the roots of Daisy Chain and Lilith Fair, tackling sexism in the industry and the profound influence of an all-women festival. “Music was the first medium where the way I felt was really accepted,” Rodrigo reflected. “I hope that girls can come to Daisy Chain and feel a little sliver of that.”

A Celebration of Connection and Community

When asked about her vision for Daisy Chain, Rodrigo mentioned its importance in fostering a sense of community. “It’s an intersection of all of my favorite things,” she explained. Observing young girls experiencing emotional catharsis at her shows made her acutely aware of the festival’s potential. “I’ve always been passionate about women’s rights, so this felt like the perfect thing to do,” she added, echoing the sentiments of empowerment that Lilith Fair embodied.

Modern Challenges and Triumphs

Reflecting on the present landscape for women in music, McLachlan noted both the progress and the challenges that remain. “There’s such a great space for women artists now, but there’s also a counterattack against women’s rights globally.” Rodrigo echoed her sentiment, highlighting the irony that, despite advancements, women today have fewer reproductive rights than when Lilith Fair was active. “It’s a strange dichotomy,” she expressed, emphasizing the need for continued advocacy and the use of their platforms for positive change.

A Vision for the Future

The festival was not only a musical event but a call to action, with opportunities for attendees to engage with organizations like Planned Parenthood and Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health. The Daisy Chain React initiative aimed to educate attendees on various social issues, reinforcing the idea that community involvement can spark change. “It’s really important to cultivate a community full of hope and togetherness,” Rodrigo asserted.

The Power of Music to Unite Generations

As both generations of artists interconnected through music, McLachlan expressed delight seeing younger talents such as Rodrigo carrying the lilith spirit forward. “It’s incredibly important to show that women working together can be really powerful,” she affirmed. Likewise, Rodrigo acknowledged how McLachlan’s trailblazing efforts paved the way for the opportunities she enjoys today, capturing the essence of Daisy Chain: a celebration of progress, empowerment, and the thriving spirit of women in music.

Looking Ahead