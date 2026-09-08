Is Elon Musk a Visionary Genius or a Mad Dictator?

The anticipation surrounding Alex Gibney’s forthcoming documentary on Elon Musk, aptly titled “Musk,” is palpable, especially following the recent release of its first teaser trailer. This cinematic exploration promises to delve into the complexities of the billionaire entrepreneur’s life and career.

World Premiere and Festival Circuit

“Musk” is set to make its world premiere at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 8, where it will screen out of competition. The documentary will then journey to the Toronto International Film Festival, highlighting its significance in the film community.

A Glimpse into Musk’s Polarizing Persona

The 48-second teaser paints a vivid picture through a montage of spacecraft and astronautical devices, accompanied by a cacophony of voices offering a range of opinions on Musk. While the teaser doesn’t reveal specific plot details, it effectively encapsulates Musk’s polarizing nature.

Voices in the background declare, “He’s possibly the greatest living inventor. He is the real-life Iron Man. He is one of the greatest builders of all time,” contrasting sharply with subsequent critiques that label him as “the greatest capitalist in history” and describe him as “chaotic, random, capricious, manifestly cruel and selfish. He’s a fascist.” The teaser reaches a dramatic crescendo as a voice ominously concludes, “Elon is a nuke,” along with a visual of a spacecraft crashing and bursting into flames.

Documentary Development and Controversy

Gibney announced the documentary’s development in March 2023, revealing he was already deep into production. Musk responded to the news on social media, predicting the film would be “a hit piece,” to which Gibney countered with the question, “how would you know?” This exchange set the stage for what promises to be an intriguing exploration of Musk’s multifaceted character.

Original Music and Production Team

The nearly four-hour documentary will include an original song by David Byrne, the frontman of Talking Heads, titled “Let Me Sell You a Dream.” The production is being handled by Gibney, alongside collaborators Jessie Deeter and Erin Edeiken from Jigsaw Productions, Dana O’Keefe for Double Agent, and contributors from Closer Media and Anonymous Content, including Ronan Farrow and Lawrence Wright.

Watch the Teaser