India's 'Angh' Secures Toronto Award and Oscar Consideration

In a remarkable achievement for Indian cinema, “Angh,” the feature directorial debut of Theja Rio, has secured the prestigious Platform Prize at the Toronto Film Festival. This accolade not only highlights the film’s artistic merit but also grants it an automatic entry into the Oscars’ international feature film race for 2027.

A Unique Entry from India

This year, “Angh” stood out as the sole Indian film selected for the Platform section at TIFF. While the film has made its mark in Toronto, India’s official submission for the Oscars’ international feature category is “Gondhal,” which earned Santosh Davakhar the best director award at the International Film Festival of India held in Goa.

The Story and Cast

Set against the backdrop of 1960s Nagaland, “Angh” tells the poignant story of an elderly Konyak chief and his son, who grapple with the stark changes to their world while holding on to their ancestral beliefs. The film features a cast primarily drawn from Indigenous Naga communities, complemented by BAFTA winner Douglas Henshall.

Critical Acclaim

Siddhant Adlakha of Variety lauded the film for its profound narrative, stating, “With disarming simplicity, ‘Angh’ challenges closely held notions of default filmic perspectives, offering a whole new world for us to consider through its soulful ruminations…” He emphasized that the film serves as a poignant lament for lost ways of life, provoking reflection on the implications of progress.

Behind the Scenes

Produced by Nancy Nisa Beso and Theja Rio, “Angh” is represented for international and local distribution by Jungle Book Studio, which secured global sales rights prior to its Toronto premiere. Rio expressed his gratitude over the film’s recognition, stating, “It is a very special moment for me and for everyone associated with the film… We made ‘Angh’ with a lot of love – for the place I come from, for my people and for our culture.”

A Collaborative Journey

Beso reflected on her long-standing collaboration with Rio, describing it as one of the most meaningful aspects of her career. She noted the responsibility they shared in bringing the film to life, emphasizing the need for authenticity in storytelling: “I hope it also encourages other filmmakers to take that leap and tell the stories that are close to their hearts…”

Significance of the Win

Executive producer Gaurav Dhingra hailed the win as a moment “bigger than a film.” He remarked on the unique perspective “Angh” brings, showcasing Indigenous voices from Nagaland on a global platform. Dhingra, a seasoned producer with a history of notable films, expressed excitement at the film’s potential to resonate widely.

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