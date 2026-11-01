Inde Navarrette Takes a Stand After Gillis’ Controversial Joke

Sharon Osbourne recently reignited her long-standing critique of Ashton Kutcher during a mother-daughter segment on E! News, where she labeled the actor as the rudest celebrity she has ever encountered. Playing a game called Stir the Pot with her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, Sharon did not hold back, calling Kutcher a “rude, rude, rude, rude little boy” and a “dastardly little thing.” Her comments have sparked attention, as Kutcher has yet to publicly reply.

Past Encounters and Tensions

This is not the first time Sharon has addressed her feelings toward Kutcher. Five years prior, during an interview with Larry King, she recounted a negative encounter with him on the set of The Talk. According to her, Kutcher displayed an attitude when she mistakenly got his name wrong, responding with a dismissive, “What are you, what have you done in this industry?”

Sharon did not take kindly to his tone, recalling her response: “I was like, ‘Kid, don’t start with me, because I’m gonna eat you up and s–t you out.’ So I was just like, ‘You don’t know what you’re dealing with, kid.'” Her past comments illustrate a consistent dissatisfaction with Kutcher’s demeanor, highlighting her perception of him as someone with a sense of entitlement.

Public Perception and Future Interactions

The ongoing back-and-forth between Sharon Osbourne and Ashton Kutcher raises questions about how celebrities navigate their interactions in the public eye. Sharon’s bluntness may resonate with her fans, especially those who appreciate candid opinions in an industry often filled with careful diplomacy.