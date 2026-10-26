Sharon Osbourne Visits Ozzy's Grave Daily with Heartfelt Devotion

Sharon Osbourne has shared her deep sense of loss following the passing of her husband, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne. She revealed that she visits his grave daily, underscoring the profound connection and love they shared throughout their lives and careers. This routine visit serves as a personal tribute to a man whose influence in music and culture was immense.

Ozzy’s Health and Final Concert

Reflecting on Ozzy’s health leading up to his untimely death, Sharon mentioned that doctors had advised him to skip his final concert, which adds a layer of complexity to his tragic departure. She stated that his bandmates were unaware of the severity of his condition at that last performance, emphasizing the hidden struggles he faced even as he took the stage.

Final Moments and Setlist Decisions

Sharon recalled that just before his passing, Ozzy had displayed an unexpected vigor, describing him as “flying high.” His energy during those final moments was a revelation for the family, as they hadn’t seen him in such a state for years. During these poignant days, Sharon also shared insights into how Ozzy thoughtfully curated his final setlist, wanting to leave a lasting impression on his fans.

Legacy and Memories

The deep bond forged over decades between Sharon and Ozzy is evident in her daily visit to his grave. This devotion reflects not only the grief of losing a life partner but also the celebration of a legacy that continues to resonate with fans worldwide. As Sharon navigates life without Ozzy, her love for him remains unwavering, manifesting in her memories and daily rituals.