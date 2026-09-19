Igor Legarreta's 'The Blind Ants': A Unique Basque Coastal Western

Director Igor Legarreta’s latest film, “The Blind Ants” (“Inurri Itsuak”), premiered on September 18 at the 74th San Sebastián International Film Festival. This notable feature is part of the Zinemira section, which focuses on Basque productions and is a contender for the Irizar Award for Basque Cinema. Audiences in Spain can look forward to seeing it in theaters starting October 9, thanks to distribution by Buena Vista International Spain.

Plot Overview and Thematic Significance

Set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Basque Country in 1930, the narrative centers on an English ship that runs aground during a fierce storm off the coast of Biscay. Carrying a substantial cargo of coal, the local residents of Algorta scramble to salvage the black gold, hoping it will sustain them through the unforgiving winter. Among them is the Jauregui family, who make the perilous choice to brave the storm, a decision that leads to devastating consequences that will alter their lives irrevocably.

Director’s Vision and Production Insights

“We launched a production company in the Basque Country with a clear vision: to combine our strengths with local talent to create films that are artistically ambitious and uncompromising in their production values,” said Luis Ferrón, producer at Lazona Zinema. He added, “We achieved this with ‘Inurri Itsuak’: a Basque-language film with international appeal that tells a story as deeply rooted in the local context as that of Ramiro Pinilla.” The film is marketed through a partnership with Playtime for international sales and Buena Vista for its Spanish distribution.

A Stellar Cast

The film features a remarkable cast, including Urko Olazábal, acclaimed for his role in “Maixabel”; Itziar Ituño, known for her work in “Money Heist” and “Irati”; Josean Bengoetxea, a talent seen in “Balenciaga” and “Loreak”; Miren Gaztañaga from “The Last Romantics”; and Carlos Santos, recognized from “The Nuclear Bunker” and “Invisible.”

Production Collaborations

Produced by leading Basque production companies including Lamia Producciones, Lamia Films, and Lazona Producciones alongside Buendía Estudios Bizkaia and others, “The Blind Ants” also sees co-production with Belgium’s Caviar Antwerp.

Transitioning from Page to Screen

In a conversation with Variety prior to the film’s premiere, Legarreta spoke about the challenges of adapting Ramiro Pinilla’s novel into a cinematic narrative. He noted, “Adapting a novel is a double-edged sword… It is a long and complex process where you must try to separate yourself from the initial material, but without ever betraying it.” He expressed his aim not to detract from Pinilla’s love for both literary and cinematic fiction, particularly drawing inspiration from early 20th-century American works.

Filming Location and Challenges

Legarreta emphasized the significance of shooting in the Basque Country, aiming to maintain the coastal aesthetic integral to the story. He humorously identified the film as a “coastal Western.” He elaborated on the technical challenges faced during production, particularly in capturing intense storm scenes, remarking, “We decided to build a huge set to be able to shoot in the best conditions… It was a real technical and creative challenge where the production design shines.”

Collaborative Filmmaking

Regarding his long-standing collaboration with Itziar Ituño, Legarreta shared, “I’ve known Itziar since we were making short films at university… Working with her is always a pleasure. She is generous in her way of working, the kind of actress that is always part of the crew.” He expressed pride in assembling the Jauregui family cast, noting the chemistry developed among them throughout the production process.