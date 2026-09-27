Iconic Celebrity Fashion Highlights from the MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) have become renowned not only for recognizing the best in music but also for showcasing some of the most extravagant and memorable fashion moments in entertainment history. Each year, fans tune in not just for the performances and awards, but for the daring outfits that artists choose to wear, sparking conversation and sometimes controversy. Among these iconic fashion statements, Lady Gaga‘s infamous meat dress stands out as one of the most unforgettable looks in VMA history.

The Meat Dress: A Statement Piece

Before the 2010 MTV VMAs, Lady Gaga, who was nominated for two awards that year, discussed the idea of making a bold statement with her attire. As she recounted in a 2021 interview with British Vogue, the decision was influenced by the cultural climate surrounding the repeal of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.’ “I was speaking with my artistic friends about if we wanted to make any statements while we were at the MTV Video Music Awards, and we did want to make a statement,” she explained. “I thought to myself, ‘If you were willing to die for your country, what does it matter how you identify?'”

Design and Impact

The meat dress, designed by Franc Fernandez and conceived by the Haus of Gaga, was not just a visual spectacle; it was a full ensemble complete with a matching hat, shoes, and a purse famously held by Cher during the event. Gaga described the experience of wearing such a unique outfit, remarking, “It smelled like meat. It was thrilling to wear. There’s a corset under this, but the corset was sewn to the meat. So, this is actually a garment. They didn’t just drape meat over me and cross their fingers.”

Cultural Significance

The meat dress transcended traditional fashion into the realm of political commentary, making it a defining moment at the VMAs and in Gaga’s career. It not only showcased her audacity as an artist but also served as a reflection of the broader societal issues of the time. Gaga’s choice to wear a dress made entirely of meat ignited discussions and debates about identity, representation, and the lengths to which artists will go to make their voices heard.