Ice-T Defends Parenting Style Amidst Criticism of Chanel

As the beloved series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit gears up to celebrate its monumental milestone of 600 episodes in its 28th season, Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Morrow, continues to remain an integral part of the show. The actor is not only thriving professionally but is also navigating the challenges of parenting alongside his partner, Coco Austin.

A Star-Studded Season Ahead

This season, the long-running procedural will see the return of familiar characters, including Christopher Meloni’s Detective Elliot Stabler and Stephanie March’s Assistant District Attorney Alex Cabot. Additionally, it will introduce new faces like NBA superstar Jalen Brunson, who happens to be best friends with Mariska Hargitay. Ice-T expressed enthusiasm about the returning cast members, sharing with E! News, “We had Stephanie March on there yesterday. Chris came back for an episode. It’s like they’re going through all the different people from the seasons, but it’s cool. We’re having a great one.”

Excitement for New Talent

Although Ice-T didn’t get the opportunity to share the screen with Brunson, he is excited about the involvement of the New York Knicks player. “Mariska became a member of the Knicks, and it was good,” Ice-T said, emphasizing his anticipation for Brunson’s performance. “I can’t wait to see him act as a detective.”

Balancing Work and Family Life

In addition to his thriving career, Ice-T, who is also a father to LeTesha, 50, and Tracy Jr., 34, from previous relationships, has been dedicating time to his daughter Chanel, whom he shares with Coco Austin. As he navigates the demands of work and parenthood, Ice-T remains confident in his parenting skills, unbothered by any outside criticism regarding his parenting style.