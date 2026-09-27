Jalen Brunson's Hilarious High School Musical Twist on SNL

Jalen Brunson made waves during his recent debut on Saturday Night Live, not just for his comedy chops but also for the lighthearted interactions with his fellow teammates. After showcasing his talents on the popular sketch show, Brunson opened the floor to questions from the starting five of his team, setting the stage for an entertaining exchange.

Teammate Comedy and Banter

The first to break the ice was Karl-Anthony Towns, a familiar figure when it comes to fouls on the basketball court. With a playful grin, he asked Brunson, “Can you foul out of SNL?” Brunson responded with a laugh, “No, I don’t think so,” before Towns expressed his excitement: “I could be here, like, the whole show? Nice!”

Stretching the Limits of Humor

Next up, Mikal Bridges flexed his comedic side by asking, “Are my arms like really long? They’re too long, right?” With a nod of agreement, Brunson reassured him, “Yeah, buddy. You got a great wingspan.” However, Bridges couldn’t help but add a tinge of disappointment: “Yet I’ll never fly.”

A Humble Reminder from Anunoby

Throughout this jovial dialogue, Brunson’s teammates kept him grounded. OG Anunoby seized the moment to remind Brunson of one of his near-miss plays on the court, highlighting how even in the midst of laughter, the competitive spirit of basketball remains a prevalent theme.