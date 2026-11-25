Dancing With the Stars Compensation: What Contestants Really Earn

With the recent triumph of Ezra Frech, the first Paralympian to win season 35 of Dancing With the Stars, many fans are curious about how much contestants actually earn on the show. While the spotlight shines on their performances, financial incentives also play a crucial role in attracting celebrities to the dance floor.

Base Payments and Earnings Progression

According to Variety, contestants on Dancing With the Stars receive a baseline payment of $125,000 for their rehearsal period and the first two weeks of competition. If they advance beyond this initial phase, their earnings increase, with competitive dancers potentially earning a maximum of $295,000. This financial structure serves as a solid foundation for contestants as they navigate the demanding challenges of the show.

The Experience of Bobby Bones

Sharing insights from his personal experience, Bobby Bones, who won season 27 in 2018 alongside partner Sharna Burgess, revealed that his earnings surpassed the anticipated figures. In a September 2025 episode of Jason Tartick’s podcast, Trading Secrets, Bones explained, “That show pays OK. Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it’s like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.”

Notably, he mentioned receiving a base salary of around $110,000, ultimately earning close to $400,000 for his time on the program. Such earnings highlight the potential for significant financial reward, albeit dependent on the contestant’s progression in the competition.

Lack of Official Confirmation

It is essential to note that ABC has not publicly confirmed any of these financial figures, leaving some ambiguity regarding the payment structure for contestants. However, insights shared by former participants continue to illuminate the lucrative prospects that Dancing With the Stars can offer to those willing to take on the dance floor.