Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on serious charges related to the possession of child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors allege that he knowingly possessed images that include his own likeness alongside prepubescent children.

Details of the Charges

Markle is currently in custody in Florida, facing two counts of possession of child pornography. He is set to be arraigned in United States District Court in Los Angeles in the coming weeks. According to prosecutors, the allegations detail that Markle possessed 35 mm negatives that contained at least one photograph involving a prepubescent minor and another minor who had not yet reached the age of 12.

Origins of the Investigation

The investigation into Markle’s activities began in October when his son, Thomas Markle Jr., reported to authorities that he discovered inappropriate images at his father’s residence in the Philippines. Markle Jr. informed detectives that he found “hundreds, if not thousands” of images of child sexual abuse involving his father.

Arrest and Additional Charges

Markle was arrested in Florida in early November amid the ongoing investigation, initially charged with one count of possession of child pornography. Subsequently, the Philippine National Police filed multiple charges against him, including two counts related to the offering, distributing, selling, exporting, or importing of child sexual abuse material, as well as one count of possession. He had reportedly been living in Cebu until May.

Evidence Collected by Authorities

Although the investigation first arose from claims made in the Philippines, it gained the attention of U.S. investigators after they learned that Markle had rented two storage units in Los Angeles. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI agents retrieved approximately 78 items from these units, including slides, film negatives, and books believed to contain child sexual abuse material. Several of the items reportedly depict Markle with children who were either naked or in varying states of undress.

Potential Consequences