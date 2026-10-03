Kennedy Center Honors Relocates to D.C. Arena Amid Shutdown

The Kennedy Center Honors will take place in 2026 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as the esteemed performing arts center remains temporarily closed amidst ongoing renovations and the removal of Donald Trump’s name from the building. This announcement, made by a Kennedy Center spokesperson on Friday, confirms the event’s continued significance despite the changes affecting its traditional venue.

Change of Venue for the Honors Ceremony

This year’s honors ceremony is scheduled for December 7 at the Capital One Arena, which serves as the home arena for both the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals. The recipients of the prestigious honors will be announced at a later date. Historically, CBS has broadcast the Kennedy Center Honors since its inception in 1978; however, details about this year’s broadcast partner will also be disclosed at a future date, as reported by ABC News.

Impact of Venue Closure and Name Removal

The annual honors ceremony faced uncertainty following news of major renovations at the Kennedy Center, a process that became entangled with Donald Trump’s brief rebranding of the venue. Under Trump’s presidency, the Kennedy Center was renamed the “Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.” This change was ultimately overturned by the courts, with U.S. District Judge Casey Cooper affirming that only Congress has the authority to rename the center, emphasizing its historical significance as a tribute to President Kennedy.

Continued Tensions Surrounding the Center