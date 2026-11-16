Himalayan Story Lab Welcomes New Mentors Payal Kapadia and Shaunak Sen

Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, the acclaimed directors behind the Oscar-nominated documentary “Writing With Fire,” have announced the launch of the fourth cohort of the Himalayan Story Lab. This initiative is a year-long fellowship designed for documentary filmmakers hailing from the South Asian Himalayas.

New Cohort and Mentorship

The 2026–27 edition will support eight filmmakers as they develop six unique documentaries, with stories sourced from diverse regions including Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nepal. Esteemed mentors such as Cannes Grand Prix winner Payal Kapadia (“All We Imagine as Light”), Sundance winner and Oscar nominee Shaunak Sen (“All That Breathes”), veteran documentarian Sanjay Kak, and French editor Yael Bitton will provide guidance to the fellows.

A Programme for Artistic Growth

Founded in 2023, the Himalayan Story Lab began with just three fellows and has since expanded to support 25 filmmakers from India and Nepal. Thomas and Ghosh created the lab to bridge the gap for filmmakers based in regions far from mainstream production hubs, where long-term creative support and industry access are often limited.

The program features a unique structure that combines three residential workshops with year-round mentorship, covering both creative and production aspects. Mentorship is provided by established directors, producers, and editors, enabling fellows to mature artistically and proactively question and refine their creative approaches throughout the filmmaking process.

Stories of the Himalayas

Among the projects being developed is “Moving Mountain” by Lobzang Wangtak and Akshat Jain, which tells the story of a farmer in a remote Ladakh village striving to restore an ancient glacier canal for the sake of his community. Another notable entry is “Parasite Inside the Clouds” by Dharmendra Singh Jetha, set in Munsyari, Uttarakhand, which follows the filmmaker’s family as they navigate the challenges of hunting caterpillar fungus—a livelihood increasingly threatened by climate change.

Ananya Kashyap and Yana Samnam’s “You and I and a Forest Lullaby” portrays two women in Arunachal Pradesh battling to preserve their tradition of foraging mushrooms, as their friendship faces strain from shifting seasons. Meena Longjam presents a yet-to-be-titled project from Manipur that provides an intimate look at two families.

Bibek Kunwar’s “A River Flows Between Us,” set in Far-Western Nepal, follows a fisherman grappling with his wife’s unexpected departure, while Umar Allaie’s “What Sage Am I?” provides a glimpse into the life of a fisherman in Srinagar’s Dal Lake, who navigates personal loss amid ecological changes.

Achievements and Future Aspirations

Previous fellows have already made their mark in the documentary space. Manisha Halai’s debut feature “Orange, Beetle, Mother & I” earned the audience award at Docs by the Sea in 2025, later winning The Whickers’ Bursary at Docedge Kolkata. Naga filmmaker Thejavikho Chase has also been celebrated at various pitching forums with his work, “Pigs and Hornets.”

“We founded this Lab to incubate artists, not just films,” said Ghosh. “We’re interested in supporting filmmakers whose work will extend far beyond any single film and who will eventually become each other’s collaborators, critics, and mentors.”

Noteworthy past mentors have included Sundance winners such as Sarvnik Kaur, Anupama Srinivasan, and Anirban Dutta, alongside other influential figures like Bhutanese filmmaker Arun Bhattarai and Peabody-winning producer Will Miller.