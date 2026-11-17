In a significant move for the growing landscape of sports entertainment, Fanatics Studios has appointed Jamal Henderson as its inaugural president of film and television. This strategic hire underscores the studio’s intent to enhance its storytelling capability and expand its content portfolio.

Jamal Henderson’s Impressive Background

Henderson joins Fanatics Studios following an extensive tenure at SpringHill Entertainment, where he collaborated closely with LeBron James for over a decade. Fanatics Studios, a joint venture between the renowned sports merchandise giant Fanatics and OBB Media, is spearheaded by Michael D. Ratner. The studio emerged from Fanatics’ extensive reach in merchandise, collectibles, gambling, and live sports events, including its flagship Fanatics Fest.

Responsibilities and Goals

In his new role, Henderson will oversee all content initiatives for Fanatics Studios, encompassing film, television, and digital projects. He will be based in Los Angeles and directly report to Ratner. Since its launch earlier this year, the studio has already co-produced notable events like the 2026 ESPYs, “Fanatics Fest: All Access” for ESPN, and “The Fanatics Flag Football Classic.” Upcoming projects in the pipeline include a documentary featuring Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee and the official Olympic film for LA28.

A Proven Track Record in Entertainment

Henderson is an Emmy Award-winning producer, with an impressive portfolio that includes works such as Netflix’s “Starting 5,” “Hutle,” “Rez Ball,” “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins,” “Top Boy,” and “Naomi Osaka: The Second Set.” He also played a pivotal role in the theatrical release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” His work at SpringHill involved fostering long-lasting relationships with talent, networks, streamers, and brands, further enhancing his qualifications for this new position.

Leadership Vision

Michael D. Ratner expressed enthusiasm about Henderson’s arrival, stating, “There’s never been a bigger opportunity in sports storytelling, and we intend to lead what comes next. Jamal is one of the most respected and well-connected executives in sports and entertainment, with a proven ability to turn ambitious ideas into premium content.” Ratner believes that under Henderson’s leadership, the studio can develop original franchises with broad appeal, integrating seamlessly into the larger Fanatics ecosystem.

A New Era for Fanatics Studios