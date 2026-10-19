Experience the Excitement of the WNBA Finals Orange Carpet

The WNBA, founded in 1996, has come a long way since its inception, and as it approaches its 30th anniversary, it stands as the oldest women’s professional sports league in North America. With the excitement of the WNBA Finals underway, fans have the opportunity to watch live from the Orange Carpet before Game 2, scheduled for October 19. This storied league has both expanded and faced numerous challenges throughout its history, reflecting the evolving landscape of women’s professional sports.

From Eight Teams to Fifteen

When the league first tipped off, it featured eight inaugural teams: the Charlotte Sting, Cleveland Rockers, Houston Comets, New York Liberty, Los Angeles Sparks, Phoenix Mercury, Sacramento Monarchs, and Utah Starzz. Since then, the league has grown to include 15 franchises, with the current roster comprising the addition of teams like the Atlanta Dream, Chicago Sky, and Las Vegas Aces, among others.

The Evolution of Teams

Over its three decades, the WNBA has experienced significant changes, including the relocation and folding of several teams. Notable movements include the relocation of the Starzz to San Antonio and then to Las Vegas, while franchises such as the Sting, Rockers, Monarchs, and Rockets ceased operations. In a recent development, Tilman Fertitta acquired the Connecticut Sun with plans to rebrand the team in Texas, marking yet another chapter in the league’s dynamic history.

The Road Ahead