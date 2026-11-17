Roadside Attractions has secured the U.S. distribution rights for “One Second After,” an action thriller directed by Scott Rogers, marking his feature directorial debut. Based on the acclaimed 2009 novel by William R. Forstchen, the film is slated for theatrical release on April 30, 2027.

Film Production and Cast

The screenplay for “One Second After” was crafted by J. Michael Straczynski and Nicole Roewe. The production team includes producers Rob Pfaltzgraff, Nick Reid, Lana Link, and Matt Kennedy, while the executive producers encompass Richard Masson, Sue Masson, Kenneth Horowitz, Barbara Horowitz, David Gore, Cecilia Gore, and Forstchen himself. The film is produced by MPI Original Films in collaboration with Startling.

Plot Overview

“One Second After” follows the harrowing journey of John Matherson, a former Army Colonel turned college professor, who faces the chaos that ensues when a catastrophic electromagnetic pulse attack cripples the nation’s electrical grid along with its communications and transportation systems. As society collapses, Matherson must unite his neighbors to safeguard their families and community amidst a landscape of dwindling resources, increasing desperation, and menacing outsiders.

Stellar Cast

The film features a talented cast, including Josh Holloway, Hannah John-Kamen, Steven Ogg, Famke Janssen, and Mary McDonnell.

Director’s Insight

Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbleoff, co-presidents of Roadside Attractions, expressed their enthusiasm for the film, stating, “’One Second After’ takes a very real concern about the vulnerability of our infrastructure and brings it to life through the story of one family. We live in a world where we take so much for granted, and the film asks what happens when those systems suddenly disappear. We love that the film can explore something so relevant while being a gripping, wildly entertaining ride.”

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