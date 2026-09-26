Heather Matarazzo Faces Potential Loss of SAG-AFTRA Health Coverage

In a candid revelation, Heather Matarazzo, known for her role as Lilly Moscovitz in the beloved “Princess Diaries” films, recently expressed her concerns about potentially losing her health insurance through SAG-AFTRA if she does not secure work soon. The actress’s plea highlights the precarious nature of employment in the entertainment industry and the challenges actors face in meeting health insurance eligibility requirements.

Struggling to Meet Health Insurance Requirements

Matarazzo’s comments came in response to fellow actor Jack Haven, who shared on social media the urgent need for work to qualify for SAG-AFTRA’s health insurance. In a YouTube video, Haven explained, “I need to make $4,000 by the end of the month in order to qualify for SAG health insurance starting in January.” This sentiment resonates widely among actors who find that booking projects can be unpredictable, complicating their ability to meet the “minimum earnings” threshold established by the guild.

The Minimum Earnings Threshold

SAG-AFTRA provides a health plan for its members, but it requires achieving a specific earnings level to qualify. This year, members needed to earn $28,933, with the minimum threshold projected to rise by approximately $900 each year until 2030. The unpredictable nature of the industry often leads to significant gaps between job opportunities, making it increasingly challenging for actors to make the necessary earnings to qualify for health benefits.

Shared Experiences in a Challenging Industry

Matarazzo empathized with Haven’s situation, replying to their post by stating, “I am literally in the same boat right now. Lots of my fellow actors are. I remember a time when we didn’t have to earn a minimum to qualify for insurance.” She expressed relief that Haven had managed to secure an offer that would help them qualify for health insurance through 2027.

Recent Work and Future Implications

Matarazzo’s most recent project was the 2025 short film “Paper Tiger.” In addition to her iconic role in “Welcome to the Dollhouse,” she has appeared in “The Devil’s Advocate,” “Scream 3,” and several episodes of Netflix’s “Wednesday.” As pressures mount for performers to maintain steady employment, the importance of accessible health insurance becomes even more critical.