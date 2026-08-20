Anne Hathaway Responds to Julie Andrews' Princess Diaries 3 Absence

In a recent revelation regarding the highly anticipated *Princess Diaries 3*, Anne Hathaway shared her thoughts on the departure of the beloved Julie Andrews from the film. Andrews, who played the iconic Queen Clarisse, has announced that she will not reprise her role in the sequel, a decision that has prompted both curiosity and nostalgia from fans.

Julie Andrews Confirms Departure

In an interview with Today.com published on August 10, Andrews herself confirmed that she will be stepping down as Queen Clarisse. “I’m not going to be in it,” she stated. “I think the story is slightly different, and I’m not quite sure how they’re dealing with that. But it’s too late for me to do it. I think the story has to continue in Princess Mia.” This indicates a shift in focus toward the next chapter for Princess Mia, played by Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway’s Response

Reacting to Andrews’ retirement from her role, Hathaway acknowledged the significance of continuing the story. She emphasized that the narrative now revolves around Princess Mia, saying, “It’s her story. It’s not really mine.” This distinction hints at the evolution of the story from its original cast dynamics.

Julie Andrews’ Current Focus

Andrews has made it clear that her current priorities do not include acting. In her conversation with InStyle, she reflected on the numerous inquiries from the film’s creative team last year about her potential return. “It was very, very hard to say ‘no,'” she admitted, “but I did.” Andrews described her current state as “retired,” highlighting her commitment to focusing on other aspects of her life.