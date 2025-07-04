Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Lipgloss Belt Sparks Unexpected Debate

Hailey Bieber‘s latest venture with her beauty brand, Rhode, has sparked both excitement and controversy. Known for her innovative approach, the entrepreneur introduced a new accessory line that includes a unique lipgloss belt. This move, while creative, has not been without its share of mixed reactions. The Rhode lipgloss belt controversy has quickly become a hot topic amongst fans and critics alike.

Hailey Bieber Introduces Rhode’s Lipgloss Belt

In a recent Instagram post, Hailey Bieber, the founder of Rhode, showcased her newest creation — a lemon-yellow lipgloss-holding phone case paired with a matching peptide lip tint and pouch. What caught everyone’s attention was the gold metallic belt-style belly chain, designed not only as a stylish bikini accessory but also as a purposeful lipgloss holder.

Mixed Reactions from Fans

The Rhode lipgloss belt controversy began brewing immediately in the comments section, with some fans finding the accessory unconventional. While a few users humorously mistook the product for something else, saying, “Why did I think that was a bedazzled tampon for a second,” others were more straightforward, “Omg the perfect tampon holder.”

Contrarily, the belt received praise for its trendy design, especially as a beach-day accessory. One commenter expressed their enthusiasm vividly: “I NEED THAT BELLY CHAINNNNN.” This shows that while the Rhode lipgloss belt controversy has its detractors, it also has significant admirers.

A Bold Move Amidst Controversy

The introduction of such a distinctive product aligns with Hailey’s reputation for bold and unique offerings. Despite the Rhode lipgloss belt controversy, Bieber continues to push boundaries in the beauty industry, attracting attention and generating discussion. As the fashion and beauty worlds evolve, it’s clear Hailey Bieber is not afraid to lead the charge with unconventional, yet innovative products.

The attention surrounding the Rhode lipgloss belt controversy emphasizes the impact of celebrity-driven trends in beauty and fashion. Whether loved or critiqued, Hailey Bieber’s latest accessory line has undeniably made waves, showcasing her ability to influence and captivate a global audience.