Achieve a Perfect Belly with These Simple Exercises

Every single girl wants to have a fit and flat stomach. It may seem very difficult to achieve, something that necessitates a lot of hard work. The truth is that all you have to do in order to achieve your goal is to eat healthily and perform these simple exercises that we put together for you.

Plank

You should prop your body on your elbows and toes, and form with your body a straight line that is parallel to the ground.

Side Plank

Prop yourself on one elbow. Keep your elbow under the shoulder and lie on one side with your legs straight. Raise your bottom and waist until your body forms a diagonal line.

Backward Push-Ups

Stay on your hand and feet with your stomach facing up to the ceiling. Now bending your elbows push your bottom up and down.

Sit-Ups

Lie on your back then pull your upper body forward along with your arms. Strain your abs as much as you can.

One Month Program

Week 1

Plank – 20 seconds

Right side plank – 20 seconds

Backward push-ups – 3 times

Left side plank – 20 seconds

Sit-ups – 3 times

Week 2

Plank – 30 seconds

Right side plank – 30 seconds

Backward push-ups – 5 times

Left side plank – 30 seconds

Sit-ups – 5 times

Week 3

Plank – 45 seconds

Right side plank – 45 seconds

Backward push-ups – 7 times

Left side plank – 45 seconds

Sit-ups – 7 times

Week 4

Plank – 1 minute

Right side plank – 1 minute

Backward push-ups – 10 times

Left side plank – 1 minute

Sit-ups – 10 times…